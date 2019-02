Madison radio station WIBA-AM started airing conservative talk show The Dan O’Donnell Show on Monday.

The show originates at WISN-AM in Milwaukee and airs weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The conservative talk show features national and local headlines including politics, public policy, and pop culture.

O’Donnell replaces WIBA host Dan Conry who is leaving the slot for health and family reasons. He will continue to host his Sunday show on WISN and serve as a fill-in host on WIBA and WISN.