Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

NRG Media welcomes new GSM in Wausau, Stevens Point

Published July 19, 2018

NRG Media has hired Rhonda Guenther as general sales manager for its four-station cluster in Wausau/Stevens Point.

Guenther was most recently with Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Eau Claire market for the last 15 years.

“I’m very excited to join NRG as the General Sales Manager, working with the incredible Wausau/Stevens Point Team,” Guenther said.

General Manager Aleese Fielder added, “Rhonda brings the perfect combination of energy and experience to our team, and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

