NRG Media Chairman, CEO to receive National Radio Award

NRG Media Chairman and CEO Mary Quass will receive the National Radio Award during the Radio Show luncheon program on Sept. 25 Wednesday, September 25. The 2019 Radio Show, produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), will be held Sept. 24-26 in Dallas, Texas.

“We are pleased to honor Mary Quass for her many achievements and impact on radio,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “She is a true catalyst in our industry who exemplifies the meaning of the National Radio Award through her leadership, integrity and success.”

NRG Media owns 13 stations in Wisconsin, including Fort Atkinson, Wausau/Stevens Point, and Rhinelander.

A 35-year veteran of the radio business, Quass formed New Radio Group in 2001. Later named NRG Media, the company currently operates 45 stations and their corresponding digital channels across the Midwest.

Quass began her radio career in 1977 as an account executive and purchased her first radio station in 1998, forming Quass Broadcasting Company (QBC). QBC became part of the publicly traded company Capstar Broadcasting, which eventually became a part of Clear Channel.

Throughout her career, Quass has been recognized for her contributions to the industry. She was awarded Broadcaster of the Year from the Iowa Broadcasters Association in 1994 and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1999. In 2014, she was honored by the Broadcasters Foundation of America with the Ward L. Quaal Leadership Award for her contributions to the broadcasting industry and community at large.

Quass has also received The Mentoring and Inspiring Women (MIW) Radio Group Frances Preston Trailblazer Award, which is presented annually to a woman who, through her leadership and success in the media industry, creates opportunities for other women in radio.