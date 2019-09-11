NRG announces promotions in Wausau/Stevens Point

NRG Media in Wausau/Stevens Point is promoting two employees to leadership posts at the cluster.

Travis Place, host of Trav in the Morning on Big Cheese 107.9 (WBCV), has been named to a newly redefined role of Operations and Brands Manager for the market effective Sept. 1.

“Managing, promoting, and aligning our station brands to match each station’s unique persona is just part of the newly redefined role that today’s operations professionals perform.” GM Aleese Fielder said. “Travis has the market experience and leadership capabilities to lead all of our stations in today’s competitive and ever-changing landscape to achieve these goals.”

Kori McKay will move from the role of Assistant Program Director to Program Director for Hot 96.7 (WHTQ-FM) also effective Sept 1.

“Kori has exhibited tremendous professional growth over the past year, and she is committed to developing and mentoring the team at Hot 96.7 to benefit our listeners and our advertisers,” Fielder said.

NRG Media owns and operates four FM stations in the Wausau/Stevens Point market, including WBCV, WGLX, WHTQ and WYTE.