Northwest Wisconsin TV anchor to host radio talk show

A reporter and anchor who worked for two television stations in northwest Wisconsin is joining a Green Bay radio station to host an afternoon talk show.

Hayley Tenpas will host Focus Fox Valley on WHBY, which delivers local news and community minded conversation. She will cover family-oriented, community-driven topics and will put an emphasis on the people and organizations that help the Fox Valley thrive.

Tenpas started her career reporting for WJFW-TV in Rhinelander and was more recently the morning anchor at NBC 26 (WGBA-TV) in Green Bay. She earned her broadcast journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“Her passion for the community will be a great addition to our weekday lineup,” said Justin Hull, Brand Manager for WHBY.

Focus Fox Valley debuted June 4 and airs weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WHBY.