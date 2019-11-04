Nominations sought for Local Broadcast Legends

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is now requesting and accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Local Broadcast Legends Award.

The Local Broadcast Legends Award nomination process is open and will run through Feb. 15, 2020. Submissions should be made on the official nomination form and sent to the WBA office. Selected nominees will receive the award Thursday June 18, 2020 during the WBA’s Summer Conference Luncheon at Radisson Hotel in La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Local Broadcast Legends Award was established in 2015 under the direction of Bruce Grassman, owner/president of Results Radio. The first award was given posthumously to Norm Habeck, a former Results Radio employee. The Local Broadcast Legends Award is a great honor and recognition for individuals that work behind the scenes and within their communities fulfilling the commitment broadcasters have made to serve their local communities. They are individuals that exemplify localism. This award is a means to extend recognition of these individuals beyond their local communities.

Selection Criteria: Individuals may be nominated by their company, co-workers, community leaders, family members, etc. The nominee’s station or organization will be responsible for submitting the nomination on behalf of the nominating person or group along with the required supporting documentation.

Nominees must have 15 years of service as a broadcast professional in the state of Wisconsin. Individuals may be cited posthumously.

Nominations should also include the following:

A description of the nominee’s character and why they are deserving of the award. How do they exemplify localism (see 2 below).

Provide examples of the nominee’s support of local community needs and interests including, yet not limited to, participation in economic, non-profit, education, and civic development as well as support of their colleagues and station.

Letters or supporting information from colleagues, friends, and community leaders.

A letter of support for the nomination from the general manager or another person in a similar position employed by the station the nominee represents.

Nomination Review: The Local Broadcast Legends Award Committee, which is a part of the Hall of Fame Committee, may select a nominee from each of the four (4) districts of the state represented on the WBA Board of Directors. The number of awardees will be determined by the Committee. The Local Broadcast Legends committee will meet after the Feb. 15 deadline to consider nominations and recipients will be selected in March.

Download the nomination form here.