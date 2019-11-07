Nominations open for WBA Student Leadership Award

The “WBA Student Leadership Award” is given to a broadcasting or broadcast journalism student of junior standing or above at a Wisconsin college or university who has most noticeably developed and exercised effective and creative skills in leadership.

The student must be nominated in writing by an adviser, supervisor or faculty member. The nomination letter must include specific examples when citing how the student meets the following criteria:

Is actively involved in a student broadcasting community;

Demonstrated instances where s/he provided a positive influence;

Demonstrated instances where s/he motivated others to accomplish a mission, despite challenges or obstacles;

broadcast-related organization or project; Goes consistently above and beyond the scope of their job or project assignment;

Demonstrated the ability to lead in an ethical and moral manner.

The student must also submit a 2-3 page paper describing how their experiences in student media have shaped them as a leader or helped them develop a leadership style.

WBA Student Leadership Award nominations should be sent by Jan. 18, 2019 directly to: Linda Baun at lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org.