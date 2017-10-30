Nominations open for Hall of Fame, Local Broadcast Legends

Nominations open for Hall of Fame Award

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation Hall of Fame Committee is now requesting and accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame nomination process is open and will run through Feb. 15, 2018. Submissions should be made on the official nomination form [PDF] and sent to the WBA Foundation office. Selected nominees will be inducted on June 21, 2018, during the annual WBA Hall of Fame Dinner. The dinner will be held at the Milwaukee Hilton City Center in conjunction with the WBA Summer Conference.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame was established in 1989 and formally dedicated by then FCC Chairman Alfred Sikes. Its purpose is to honor individuals who have dedicated their professional lives to the advancement of broadcasting in Wisconsin. Since then, 140 broadcasters have been inducted.

Selection Criteria: Nominees must have 15 years of service as a broadcast professional that includes 10 years of service in the state of Wisconsin. This is the minimum requirement that must be met in order to qualify for a Hall of Fame nomination. Individuals may be cited posthumously.

Nominations should also include the following:

A description and/or documentation of a nominee’s key contributions to broadcasting either nationally or within the state of Wisconsin and the benefit(s) provided to the audiences and/or industry resulting from their contributions.

A narrative noting the highlights of the nominee’s history of exemplary leadership in community and statewide service as a broadcast professional. Please include information regarding the nominee’s contribution to the growth and well-being of the industry and its service to the citizens of Wisconsin.

Attributes and characteristics that distinguish the nominee among their peers.

Letters or supporting information from colleagues, friends, and community leaders.

The Hall of Fame Committee typically selects 3-5 individuals per year to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A nomination meeting the criteria for consideration does not guarantee induction (see below). Wisconsin is blessed with many wonderfully deserving broadcasters. The Hall of Fame Committee puts a significant amount of thought into selecting those who will be inducted each year.

Nomination Review: Committee rules provide that nominations must be submitted annually. The committee will only review Hall of Fame nominations submitted for the current year (2018). Nominations submitted in prior years must be updated and resubmitted for consideration this year. If you wish to check whether an individual has been nominated, direct inquires to Liz Boyd in the WBA Foundation office at (800) 236-1922 or lboyd@wi-broadcasters.org. The Hall of Fame committee will meet after the Feb. 15 deadline to consider nominations and the WBA Foundation will act on the nominations in March.

Nominations open for Local Broadcast Legends Award

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is now requesting and accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Local Broadcast Legends Award.

The Local Broadcast Legends Award nomination process is open and will run through Feb. 15, 2018. Submissions should be made on the official nomination form [PDF] and sent to the WBA office. Selected nominees will receive the award Thursday June 21, 2018 during the WBA’s Summer Conference Luncheon at the Milwaukee Hilton City Center.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Local Broadcast Legends Award was established in 2015 under the direction of Bruce Grassman, owner/president of Results Radio. The first award was given posthumously to Norm Habeck, a former Results Radio employee. The Local Broadcast Legends Award is a great honor and recognition for individuals that work behind the scenes and within their communities fulfilling the commitment broadcasters have made to serve their local communities. They are individuals that exemplify localism. This award is a means to extend recognition of these individuals beyond their local communities.

Selection Criteria: Individuals may be nominated by their company, co-workers, community leaders, family members, etc. The nominee’s station or organization will be responsible for submitting the nomination on behalf of the nominating person or group along with the required supporting documentation.

Nominees must have 15 years of service as a broadcast professional in the state of Wisconsin. Individuals may be cited posthumously.

Nominations should also include the following:

A description of the nominee’s character and why they are deserving of the award. How do they exemplify localism (see 2 below)?

Provide examples of the nominee’s support of local community needs and interests including, yet not limited to, participation in economic, non-profit, education, and civic development as well as support of their colleagues and station.

Letters or supporting information from colleagues, friends, and community leaders.

A letter of support for the nomination from the general manager or another person in a similar position employed by the station the nominee represents.

Nomination Review: The Local Broadcast Legends Award Committee, which is a part of the Hall of Fame Committee, may select a nominee from each of the four (4) districts of the state represented on the WBA Board of Directors. The number of awardees will be determined by the Committee. The Local Broadcast Legends committee will meet after the Feb. 15 deadline to consider nominations and recipients will be selected in March.