Deadline approaches for grant offering college debt relief for broadcasters

Results Broadcasting has established a $1,000 Education Debt Assistance Grant to help broadcasters pay off their student loans and the deadline to apply is a week away. This grant is available to individuals currently employed in Wisconsin broadcasting or related media.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be currently employed at a Wisconsin broadcast radio, television or related media company

Must have completed a minimum of one year employment with a Wisconsin broadcast radio station, television station, or related media company

Company must be a dues paying member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Must submit a letter of support from the current employer signed by the local manager

Must provide proof of attendance at a university, college, technical school or broadcast school by supplying a copy of transcripts or degree certificate

Must provide proof of current loan balance (documentation will remain confidential)

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28, 2020. The grant will be awarded at the WBA Summer Conference in June.

For more information and to apply, visit wbafoundation.org.