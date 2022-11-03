New deadline for WBA Hall of Fame nominations

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation Hall of Fame Committee is now requesting and accepting nominations for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame with a new deadline of Jan. 15.

The Hall of Fame nomination process is open and will run through Jan. 15, 2023. Submissions should be made on the official nomination form found on the WBA website and sent to the WBA Foundation office. Selected nominees will be inducted on June 15, 2023, during the annual WBA Hall of Fame Dinner. The dinner will be held at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake in conjunction with the WBA Summer Conference.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame was established in 1989 and formally dedicated by then FCC Chairman Alfred Sikes. Its purpose is to honor individuals who have dedicated their professional lives to the advancement of broadcasting in Wisconsin. Since then, 152 broadcasters have been inducted.

Selection Criteria: Nominees must have 15 years of service as a broadcast professional that includes 10 years of service in the state of Wisconsin. This is the minimum requirement that must be met in order to qualify for a Hall of Fame nomination. Individuals may be cited posthumously.

Nominations should also include the following:

A description and/or documentation of a nominee’s key contributions to (and leadership in) broadcasting either nationally or within the state of Wisconsin and the benefit(s) provided to the audiences and/or industry resulting from their contributions.

A narrative noting the highlights of the nominee’s history of exemplary leadership in community and statewide service as a broadcast professional. Please include information regarding the nominee’s contribution to the growth and well-being of the industry and its service to the citizens of Wisconsin.

Attributes and characteristics that distinguish the nominee among their peers.

Letters or supporting information from colleagues, friends, and community leaders.

The Hall of Fame Committee typically selects three-to-five individuals per year to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A nomination meeting the criteria for consideration does not guarantee induction (see below). Wisconsin is blessed with many wonderfully deserving broadcasters. The Hall of Fame Committee puts a significant amount of thought into selecting those who will be inducted each year.

Nomination Review: Committee rules provide that nominations must be submitted annually. The committee will only review Hall of Fame nominations submitted for the current year (2021). Nominations submitted in prior years must be updated and resubmitted for consideration this year. If you wish to check whether an individual has been nominated, direct inquires to Liz Boyd in the WBA Foundation office at (800) 236-1922 or lboyd@wi-broadcasters.org.

The Hall of Fame committee will meet after the Jan. 15 deadline to consider nominations and the WBA Foundation will act on the nominations.

Download the nomination form here.

Nominations can be emailed to Liz Boyd.