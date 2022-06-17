Nation’s longest-running local telethon raises $1.45M

The 68th annual CP Telethon raised a total of $1,454,571. The two-day fundraiser took place March 5-6 in the WBAY auditorium in Green Bay in support of CP, a non-profit offering therapy and life skills services for adults and children with physical, cognitive, developmental, or sensory conditions. Programs range from adult day services to pediatric therapy and aquatics.

Serving more than 2,100 families throughout northeast Wisconsin, CP relies on the telethon as its biggest annual fundraiser.

“It’s amazing,” Julie Kozicke, director of human resources for CP, said. “With all our services that we provide, the staff that we have, the equipment, and [the price of] everything is increasing. This money means everything to our organization and to our clients.”

Along with CP representatives, WBAY news anchors share telethon-hosting duties and look forward to this heartwarming event each year. The CP Telethon has been airing on WBAY since 1954.