NAB seeks entries for Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) wants to give radio stations national recognition for local community service efforts.

The NAB Crystal Radio Awards are presented annually at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Ten exceptional radio broadcasters are honored for their year-round efforts to serve the needs of their local communities. The 2019 awards will be presented Tuesday, April 9 at the NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration.

Honorees are selected through a competitive call for entry. The NAB Crystal Radio Awards are open now only to NAB members and entries will be accepted here through Jan. 31.

All honorees receive:

National recognition for community service efforts before an audience including members of Congress, FCC commissioners, and broadcast industry leaders.

Two complimentary tickets for the Celebration of Service to America event to be held in Washington, DC on June 11 where all Crystal Award winners will be recognized.

Details, entry rules and award criteria are available here.