Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

NAB releases toolkit for reporting on religion

Published October 23, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the NAB Education Foundation this week released its new Reporting on Religion toolkit.
The website provides guidelines and recommendations for local radio and television station newsrooms, as well as journalism students, for covering religion and/or faith-based stories and issues. The online line toolkit… – MORE –

