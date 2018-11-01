Morrissey recognized for dedication to WBA Newsroom

I hope everyone has been enjoying our beautiful (for the most part) Wisconsin fall weather. As a life-long Wisconsinite (with the exception of a couple of years in Chicago), I must say fall is my favorite season…even if it means that the season that begins with a “W” will soon follow.

I would like to give an extra special recognition to someone who has worked tirelessly (albeit, behind the scenes) for your WBA to provide so many of you, our valued WBA members, with a wonderful service. Radio veteran and Wisconsin news enthusiast Tim Morrissey is handing off his responsibilities for WBA Newsroom after nine years of working for the site.

Tim was first hired in 2009 to write content for the Kidder Broadcast News Resource Center, which is now known as WBA Newsroom. Under his care, the site has grown into an important resource for practicing journalists and anyone interested in learning more about journalism’s role in the gathering and dissemination of information to the public.

The site features relevant and updated information about Wisconsin laws regarding news coverage, quick explanations of how our state’s court system works, pro tips on shooting video and writing, and even a link to a site where every place-name in Wisconsin is accurately pronounced. It was underwritten by a generous grant from veteran journalist and WBA Hall of Famer R. Perry Kidder.

Tim researched the information on the site and made sure it always had the most recent information.

He also grew the WBA Newsroom’s presence on Twitter where Wisconsin journalists gather to commiserate online. He promoted the site and engagement among journalists working in Wisconsin broadcasting.

As Tim is moving on to a more relaxing way of life, responsibilities for the site are now being transferred to the WBA team. It goes without saying that Tim is definitely responsible for making the site the valuable resource it is today.

Tim – on behalf of the WBA Membership and the WBA Team, THANK YOU for all you’ve done for Wisconsin’s broadcast journalists!

WBA Foundation

I hope you had a chance to watch as your WBA Foundation continued our proud nearly 30 year tradition of hosting statewide debates for all general election races for all U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. This year we brought statewide attention to two key races: The U.S. Senate debate was on Oct. 13 in the Wausau/Rhinelander market and our gubernatorial debate was on Oct. 19 in the Madison market.

The WBA Foundation thanks our long-time debate sponsor, WAICU, and everyone in the host markets who worked so hard to make these debates a success.

It’s been interesting to look back at my notes from when both boards asked us in early 2013 to come up with a new WBA Debate Plan, with a goal of being more inclusive of our membership by encouraging a more market-based approach. From the formation of the Debate Committee (with recommendations coming from both boards) to the re-evaluating and refining throughout a 6-month period with the final plan being passed at the Joint Board Meeting in 2014, it’s been a wonderfully rewarding experience to see the final plan put into action. Four years later, we’ve held debates in all five markets.

I think the best part (for me) has been watching how well our markets have worked together…competitors who come together, willingly, respectfully, and gracefully for a common cause and to bring our WBA Foundation mission to light…to better educate and serve the public and to promote the civic and political process. I’m also inspired by the outpouring of support and encouragement from our entire membership.

I hope you’ll agree that while there’s always room for improvement, overall, this is a footprint your WBA, your WBA Foundation, and YOU, our valued members, can be proud of.

(oh….and….if you haven’t had a chance to watch them yet, they’re on our museum site: wisconsinbroadcastingmuseum.org)

Broadcasters Clinic

And last, but certainly not least…

Make sure to take a look at the recap of this year’s amazing, award-winning (many times over) Broadcasters Clinic! It’s hard to believe but the Clinic Committee, under the leadership of Kent Aschenbrenner (and of course, our own Linda Baun who puts many of her own special touches on the entire 3-day event) put together an event that topped last year’s Clinic. Yes, our nationally-recognized Clinic becomes more popular every year! PLEASE make a note to send your engineer next year (and GM’s, we’d love to have you join us on the impressive exhibit floor; a perfect opportunity for you and your engineer). It’s often said that our Broadcasters Clinic is the best event of its kind in the country, drawing in attendees from an average of 20 states per year. And, lucky you, Wisconsin broadcasters…it’s right in your own backyard.

We’d love to see you there! Mark your calendars for Oct. 15-17, 2019 at the Madison Marriott West.

Remember to vote on Nov. 6 (if not before)

It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away.

On a personal note, I know I am most thankful to be able to work with your WBA Team, Linda, Liz, and Kyle. I’m also truly thankful to work with you, our wonderfully active, engaged, and supportive membership!

Thank you, as always, for your time and support. I hope you all have a safe & blessed Holiday Season!