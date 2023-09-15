Morgan Murphy Media buying TV, radio stations in Michigan

Morgan Murphy Media, headquartered in Madison, is buying three TV stations and five radio stations in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula from the Marks Media Group.

“For more than 100 years and through four generations, our company has been committed to small market journalism and community service,” said MMM executive vice president and chief operating officer Brian Burns. “We are thrilled to carry forward the tremendous legacy built by the Marks family.”

The Marks family has been an important part of the Michigan broadcasting landscape since 1983 when Stephen A. Marks took ownership of WBKB in Alpena, Mich.

“I believe Morgan Murphy Media will carry on our family legacy in Michigan and build upon our service to the local communities, which were so important to Steve,” said Mary Marks, who became the CEO of The Marks Group following the passing of her husband in May of 2022.

The proposed transaction includes:

• WBKB-11 in Alpena, Mich. with a primary CBS affiliation.

• WBUP-10 in Ishpeming/Marquette, Mich. with a primary ABC affiliation.

• WBKP-5 in Calumet/Marquette, Mich. with a primary CW affiliation.

• WCCY-AM 1400; WHKB-FM 102.3; and WOLV-FM 97.7 in Houghton, Mich.

• WFER-AM 1230 and WIKB-FM 99.1 in Iron River, Mich.

In 2017, Morgan Murphy Media bought TV stations in two markets previously owned by Saga Communications. “We continue to search for ways to smartly grow our footprint in line with our demonstrated track record of success,” said Burns. “We are excited to meet the needs of our new audiences and advertisers in Michigan.”

After acquisition, Morgan Murphy Media will operate in eight TV markets and four radio clusters serving communities in Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023 pending regulatory approval.