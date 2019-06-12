Moreau promoted to lead Cumulus stations in Green Bay

Cumulus has promoted Chris Moreau to Vice President/Market Manager of the company’s five-station cluster of radio stations in Green Bay.

Moreau was previously director of sales for the five-station Cumulus cluster in Appleton/Oshkosh.

Cumulus Green Bay includes NASH FM 104.9 (WPCK-FM), Sports Radio 107.5 and 1400 The Fan (WDUZ-AM/FM), STAR 98 (WQLH-FM), 106.7 The Big Dog (WKRU-FM), and 103.2 WOGB (WOGB).

Moreau has also worked as Business Development/Account Manager for Journal Broadcast Group/E.W. Scripps; Vice President/General Manager for Bliss Communications in Racine, and Account Executive/Local Retail Specialist for Entercom Communications in Milwaukee. He was also formerly Director of Sales/General Sales Manager for Cumulus Green Bay from 2007-2009, following four years as Director, Broadcast Operations/Station Management/Sales for Starboard Media Foundation’s 17 radio stations.