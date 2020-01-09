More than 1,500 entries submitted for WBA Awards

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations have submitted 1,559 entries to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Associations Awards for Excellence.

The submission deadline for the 2019 awards was Wednesday night. A total of 127 stations submitted entries, up from 123 last year.

Stations are competing for awards in numerous categories for news, sports, weather, advertising, public service, and digital and social media. Stations are also competing for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year awards that are determined based on points earned by winning awards in other categories.

“Looking forward to seeing the great work and great people on May 2,” said WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair Dean Maytag. “Good luck!”

“Good luck everyone!” said WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair Kelly Radandt. “I look forward to seeing all of you on May 2 for another competitive (in a good way) and fun WBA Awards Gala.”

“Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations are again demonstrating through these awards their commitment to producing the best work for Wisconsin residents and their communities,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “We are excited to see the competition play out at the WBA Awards Gala.”

The awards will be handed out at the WBA Awards Gala on May 2 at the Madison Marriott West.