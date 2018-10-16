Monfre named GM of Sinclair station in Milwaukee

Pete Monfre has been named general manager of Sinclair-owned WVTV-TV in Milwaukee.

Monfre was most recently the executive vice president of Lammi Sports Management. Before that he was the vice president of sales at Clear Channel Outdoor for two years and also spent 24 years at WISN Milwaukee where he served as vice president of sales.

“I am coming full circle as I started my career with local television organizations here in Milwaukee,” Monfre said. “Having been here my entire career I look forward to leading these stations to new heights.”

Monfre holds a bachelor’s degree from Carroll College and an associate degree from Concordia College.