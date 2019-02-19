Milwaukee TV station hosts awards to recognize African American leaders

Milwaukee TV station WISN-TV sponsored and hosted the 34th annual Black Excellence Awards on Friday. The awards honor African Americans from across the Milwaukee area who serve communities, inspire peers, and provide leadership.

The theme for this year’s awards was “The Excellence of Imagination, Boldness, and Innovation: Honoring our Entrepreneurs.” The event was held at the Italian Conference Center with WISN 12 News anchors Sheldon Dutes and Adrienne Pedersen serving as emcees for the ceremony.

“The recipients of these awards serve as inspiration to us all. They have made a significant impact on Milwaukee and all of southeastern Wisconsin,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN. “It’s an honor to recognize them and share our appreciation of their accomplishments.”

This year’s special honoree category was “Milwaukee’s Urban Entrepreneurs,” highlighting the contributions of local business owners and the positive impact they have had on the community. In addition to this special honoree distinction there were more than a dozen other categories featured including volunteerism, arts, education, law, community leadership, and healthcare. The event welcomed local high school students who are receiving the prestigious Louvenia Johnson Scholarship, which recognizes accomplishments involving education, extracurricular activities, and community-building.

The keynote address was delivered by Steven Weddle, managing director for J.P. Morgan Chase. The gala also featured appearances by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.