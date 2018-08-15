Milwaukee TV, radio stations team up for gubernatorial, U.S. Senate debate

A TV and radio station in Milwaukee are teaming up to host a gubernatorial and U.S. Senate debate ahead of the fall election.

WTMJ-TV and WUWM-FM will air debates between Republican Governor Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir. They will be simulcast it on WGBA-TV in Green Bay. A date has not yet been set for the debates.

WTMJ-TV news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s Mitch Teich, will moderate the debates.

The debates are in partnership with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today.