Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Milwaukee TV, radio stations team up for gubernatorial, U.S. Senate debate

Published August 15, 2018

A TV and radio station in Milwaukee are teaming up to host a gubernatorial and U.S. Senate debate ahead of the fall election.

WTMJ-TV and WUWM-FM will air debates between Republican Governor Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir. They will be simulcast it on WGBA-TV in Green Bay. A date has not yet been set for the debates.

WTMJ-TV news anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, along with WUWM’s Mitch Teich, will moderate the debates.

The debates are in partnership with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today. 

Posted in In the News

Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250