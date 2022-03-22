Milwaukee stations join effort to help Ukraine

Several Milwaukee broadcasters are joining a wider effort to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

MKE for Ukraine is organized by OnMilwaukee.com. The one-day online fundraiser held this coming Friday, March 25, benefits UNICEF’s Humanitarian Relief in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Multiple media outlets participating include: Bustos Media, CBS58 (WDJT-TV), Clear Channel Outdoor, Good Karma Broadcasting, iHeartRadio, Milwaukee

Magazine, Milwaukee Radio Alliance, Milwaukee World Festivals, Inc, Pabst Theater Group, Wisconsin Center District and 88Nine (WYMS-FM).

Donations are being accepted at http://www.unicefusa.org/MKE

“We work with everyone in the city. Our journalists have weekly appearances on various radio and television stations and we’ve partnered with some on events. We knew we could pull in our media and venue partners to make MKE for Ukraine even bigger,” said Carolynn Buser, OnMilwaukee’s Chief Operating Officer. “Great things can happen when people come together.”