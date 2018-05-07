Milwaukee station teams up to hire program director

Milwaukee radio station, WYMS, Radio Milwaukee, is teaming up with two other organizations to hire a program director.

Enrique “Mag” Rodriguez will work with the station, Backline, and business accelerator gener8tor. Backline is an initiative to educate and fund Milwaukee musicians, establish Milwaukee’s reputation as an emerging music city, and help Milwaukee companies attract and retain young employees. With offices in Milwaukee, Madison, and Minneapolis, gener8tor invests in high-growth start-ups.

Rodriguez will lead the Backline program. He has deep roots in the Milwaukee music scene include serving as the talent manager for Milwaukee musician IshDARR and as owner and head engineer of Milwaukee’s Magic Studios.

Backline will run one 12-week accelerator session this year and hopes to offer two sessions a year starting in 2019. The first free Backline workshop will be Saturday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Radio Milwaukee.