Milwaukee station raises more than $238K for children’s hospital

Milwaukee radio station FM106.1 (WMIL) raised more than $238,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This was third time the station hosted the two-day radiothon.

The radiothon featured FM106.1 on-air personalities who encouraged listeners to donate on-air and online on Dec. 5 and Dec .6

“I am so proud of this entire team. They all worked extra-long days to raise the necessary funds to help cure childhood cancer,” said Kerry Wolfe, iHeartMedia Milwaukee Senior Vice President of Programming. “They’ve all been to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and have seen firsthand the great work this place does. They take it personally and it shows in their tireless campaign. We hope to be able to say one day that we helped wipe out this horrible disease.”

Over the last three years, FM106.1 raised almost $700,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.