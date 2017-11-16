Milwaukee/Madison stations among those getting into holiday spirit

Two radio stations, one in Milwaukee and another in Madison, are switching formats at noon on Thursday to all Christmas music programming

WRIT-FM, 95.7 BIG FM, is switching to all Christmas Music to coincide with the holiday lighting in downtown Milwaukee and surrounding parks. Host (Dave) Murphy and Meg (McKenzie) will help emcee the downtown holiday lighting ceremony.

WOLX-FM in Madison flipped to “Madison’s Home for the Holidays” at the same time. WOLX has made the seasonal change since 2002.

If your station is changing formats for the holidays, contact us to spread the word: kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.