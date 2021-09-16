Milwaukee photographer awarded Jowett Fellowship

A television photographer working in Milwaukee is the 2021 recipient of the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Ryan Whittaker works at WTMJ-TV. He was awarded $539 to take classes to take a series of classes on visual storytelling and drone photography through the Poynter Institute. He said his aim is to constantly improve as a photographer through training, staying active in broadcasting, and always reaching for that next step.

He said he would like to work on longer format stories and develop storytelling skills for digital and social media.

The Rick Jowett Fellowship was established in 2017 by the WBA Foundation to support educational opportunities for photographers and videographers who work in media in Wisconsin. Recipients of the fellowship can use the grant for professional development in the areas of photography and videography.

Applicants can learn more and apply here.

The annual submission deadline is June 1.

Jowett grew up in a media family and spent his career in photography working for the Wausau Herald and WMTV-TV in Madison. Rick began working with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 1985 as the Association’s event photographer. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing.