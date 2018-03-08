Milwaukee oldies station becomes ‘The Fonz’

A Milwaukee oldies station is now calling itself “The Fonz.”

WZTI repositioned itself at 100.3 FM and 107.3 FM with the same oldies format and a new slogan, “The iconic Milwaukee symbol of cool, Happy Day’s Arthur Fonzarelli, known as ‘The Fonz.’”

“Fonz FM will feature hit music that is hugely popular with Milwaukee listeners, but has been largely forgotten by radio stations,” said WZTI General Manager Steve Kosbau. “It will be a lot of fun for baby boomers.”

The station has a new logo that features a thumbs-up from Henry Winkler’s iconic character.