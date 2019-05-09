Milwaukee morning sports talk show debuts

A new morning sport talk radio show debuted in Milwaukee this week.

“The Steve Czaban Show” first aired Monday on 97.3 The Game (WRNW). It’s on every weekday from 6-9 a.m.

Starring Steve Czaban, the new morning show will feature the latest national and local sports headlines as well a variety of topics and news of interest to the Milwaukee community.

Czaban is a seasoned sports talk on-air radio personality with more than two decades of experience. He most recently served as an on-air talent with the “Bob & Brian” show on WHQG-FM. In addition, he has broadcast on several syndicated sports talk networks including Sporting News, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports Radio, Yahoo Sports Radio and SB Nation Radio.

With the launch of “The Steve Czaban Show” the “Drew & KB” show will move to afternoons and broadcast from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.