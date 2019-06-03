Milwaukee Bucks Senior VP to speak at WBA Summer Conference

Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry will be the keynote speaker at the WBA Summer Conference.

Lasry was instrumental in the Bucks rebrand and the historic public-private partnership for a new arena and 30-acre development project in downtown Milwaukee. He’s also part of the Management Committee that oversees the organizations’ strategic growth.

The Bucks were ranked first in the NBA’s Eastern Conference this season and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Additionally, he chaired Milwaukee’s successful bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Before joining the Bucks, Lasry worked at the White House as the Deputy Counselor for Strategic Engagement, where he served as a top aide to the Senior Advisor to the President, Valerie Jarrett. He also served as a staff member for the President’s Jobs Council and the White House business outreach team. Before the White House, he worked as an analyst for Goldman Sachs, with a focus on legislative issues and advised the company on the regulatory environment.

Lasry was born and raised in New York, but currently resides in Milwaukee. He is active in the community and serves on the boards of the Marcus Center for Performing Arts, Milwaukee Film Festival, Sojourner Family Peace Center and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Milwaukee. He graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and recently received his MBA from the NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

He will speak at the Keynote Luncheon on June 13 at the WBA Summer Conference held this year at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake.