Midwest Communications is buying six radio stations in Peoria, Illinois.

Midwest is buying the following stations from Alpha: WIRL-AM, WMBD-AM, WPBG-FM, WSWT-FM, WNGY-FM, and WXCL-FM. Alpha has owned the stations since 2012.

Details of the transaction have not been released.

Midwest owns 75 radio stations throughout Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.