Mayville station GM, host dies

A 35 year Wisconsin radio veteran has died.

Tom Biolo was general manager and host at RadioPlus-owned Great 98 (WMDC) in Mayville. Was also part owner of the company. He joined RadioPlus in Fond du Lac in 1996. For many years Biolo did high school sports play-by play with WFDL News Director Greg Stensland.

RadioPlus owner Terry Davis said Biolo will be greatly missed.

“It’s been a long run for Tom in the Fond du Lac market. Nearly 35 years he’s been part of the radio fabric,” Davis said. “He touched a lot of lives.”

Biolo died Thursday at his cabin in northern Wisconsin from an apparent heart attack. He was 61.

Visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Zacherl Funeral Home in Fond du Lac. A short celebration of life will follow the visitation.

Biolo’s obituary is available here.

https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/greenbaypressgazette/obituary.aspx?n=thomas-j-biolo&pid=194207962&fhid=23678