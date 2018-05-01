May/June Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The May/June issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.
View it here [PDF]
Highlights from his issue:
WBA Chair Steve Wexler writes about encouraging careers in broadcasting
WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights upcoming events
Preview of Summer Conference
Hall of Fame inductees announced
Local Broadcast Legends announced
Preview of the Toolbox
WBA goes to NAB Show
Updates from WBA Newsroom
Awards recognize openness, or lack thereof
Panelists named for primary debates
Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news
Walker Broadcast Management Institute holds graduation
Scholarship available for photojournalists