May/June Wisconsin Broadcaster available now

The May/June issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster is now available.

View it here [PDF]

Highlights from his issue:

WBA Chair Steve Wexler writes about encouraging careers in broadcasting

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind highlights upcoming events

Preview of Summer Conference

Hall of Fame inductees announced

Local Broadcast Legends announced

Preview of the Toolbox

WBA goes to NAB Show

Updates from WBA Newsroom

Awards recognize openness, or lack thereof

Panelists named for primary debates

Names in Wisconsin broadcasting news

Walker Broadcast Management Institute holds graduation

Scholarship available for photojournalists