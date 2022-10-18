Marotta named first female sports director at WKOW-TV

Karley Marotta is WKOW-TV’s first ever female sports director. She was promoted from weekend sports anchor/reporter to sports director and will anchor the weeknight sportscasts at 6 and 10 p.m.

“Karley has been a crucial member of our sports team and the perfect choice to lead our sports department.” said WKOW News Director Dani Maxwell. “We have no doubt Karley’s excellent coverage and great personality will continue to keep viewers coming back every night.”

Marotta has been with WKOW since March 2020 as WKOW’s weekend sports anchor/reporter. Previously Marotta worked at WXOW in La Crosse.

“I’m extremely grateful and eager for this opportunity to lead the WKOW Sports department,” Marotta said. “Covering Madison these last few years has been incredible and I’m so excited to take this next step in my career in the communities I now call home.”

Marotta began her new duties at WKOW TV on Oct. 10.

Marotta is a 2017 graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where she graduated with a degree in Sports Broadcast Journalism.

WKOW’s Sports Director Lance Veeser will now be anchoring and reporting for 27 News.