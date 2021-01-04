Making the most of an overnight work schedule

“When do you go in?”

If you’ve ever worked a morning show shift you’ve likely been asked that question with a look of disgust from inquiring minds.

Kassandra Sepeda has anchored Sunrise 7 in Wausau for nearly four years and previously worked a morning shift at her former station in Mankato, Minnesota. Working when most people are still sleeping to get up for their 9-5 requires a structured routine.

“Mine went like this: About an hour before bed I shut the blinds and dim the lights. I would make some tea, and then try to stop using my phone about 15 minutes before bed,” she explained noting the importance of a good night’s sleep.

And of course, attitude is a big factor in making the lifestyle work for you.

“Embrace all the perks of the shift! We get daylight (especially in the winter) no lines at the grocery store, no need to take off for appointments etc.” she said.

Plus, working a morning shift can sometimes offer more opportunities for learning and creativity as the AM shift typically has a smaller staff. But even that giant pro might be offset by the thought that you’ll have no social life.

Sepeda says not true. She suggests meeting friends for coffee or lunch to stay in touch and look to make connections with people that work the same schedule. And if an event occurs during your normal bedtime, she said go for it, but don’t make it a routine.

Heather Poltrock

WSAW-TV, Wausau