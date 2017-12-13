Majority of House of Representatives Backs Local Radio Freedom Act

A majority of the House of Representatives now supports the Local Radio Freedom Act after a bipartisan group of five House members signed a resolution opposing “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations. The Local Radio Freedom Act (LRFA) now has 220 cosponsors in the House, two more than is needed to constitute a majority in the 438-member body. There are 25 LRFA co-sponsors in the Senate.

“We’re gratified that most House members stand with America’s hometown radio stations against a job-killing performance royalty,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “For decades, local radio has jump-started careers of countless musicians and exposed legacy artists to younger listeners. We thank Congress for its support, and local radio looks forward to continuing to provide unparalleled promotional value to record labels and artists in the form of free airplay of music.”

Watch for more WBA updates on this issue in the coming weeks. Visit the NAB for a full list of co-sponsors of this legislation.