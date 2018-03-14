Madison TV station welcomes new meteorologist

Madison TV station WKOW-TV has a new meteorologist.

John Zeigler debuted Monday on 27 News weeknights at 5 and 10 p.m. He comes to Madison from WJZY in Charlotte, North Carolina where he was the chief meteorologist. His previous experience includes morning meteorologist at KOLR in Springfield, Missouri as well as positions at KQDS in Duluth, Minnesota, and KARE in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Zeigler is originally from Minnesota and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Cloud State University.