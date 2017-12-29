Madison TV station raises record 3.55 million meals

A Madison TV station broke its own record by raising enough contributions from viewers for 3.55 million meals.

NBC15’s 22nd annual Share Your Holidays campaign included a Dec. 6 telethon and donations were collected through the end of the year. The five-week campaign had the theme of “Power of ONE.” One person. One volunteer. One family. One business. One school. One neighborhood. It takes just one person and one dollar to make a difference.

All of the donated dollars and food benefits the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. The non-profit helps families and individuals facing food insecurities in 16 southern Wisconsin counties.

“I’m always amazed at the number of people and businesses that are involved and contribute to this event,” said Dan Stein, CEO/President of Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.

Share Your Holidays was started by the late and longtime NBC15 anchor Mike McKinney in 1996. He died in 2006 from cancer.