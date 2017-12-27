Madison stations raise more than $50K in holiday effort

A group of Madison radio stations worked together to raise more than $50,000 to help people in the Madison area over the holidays.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting stations Magic 98, La Movida, WJJO, and Q106 started the effort Dec. 8.

Magic 98 let listeners granted Christmas wishes to people going through tough times. The one-day event raised $20,000 through sponsors. La Movida did a six-hour radiothon and raised more than $13,000 for the Catholic Multicultural Center. WJJO raised more than $14,000 in a 28-hour radiothon and auction for veterans to help services for local vets.

The stations also collected more than 2,200 toys for local families in December as well. WJJO helped collect toys with the Tats for Tots promotion and Q106 had a Toys for Tots concert at the Majestic featuring country artists Brandon Lay and headliner Delta Rae.

All the money raised will stay in the community.