Madison stations raise $711K for Children’s Hospital

Two Madison radio stations raised $711,278 during its 14th annual UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

Today’s Q106 (WWQM) and 93.1 Jamz (WJQM) broadcast live for 39 hours during May 8-10 in the fundraising effort. Three other Mid-West Family radio stations participated with continuous 13 hour broadcasts including Magic 98 (WMGN), La Movida (WLMV) and WJJO.

The money will be used for programs that assist patients and families.

During the Radiothon, patients and families told stories of inspiration, survival, and the care they received at American Family Children’s Hospital which prides itself on patient-centered care.

The 111-bed children’s hospital is a full-service, comprehensive hospital that cares for the sickest and most seriously injured infants, children and adolescents. The hospital includes a 26-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, a nationally-ranked cardiovascular department, a dedicated pediatric imaging suit that provides ultra-low-dose imaging, and a state-of-the-art hybrid catheterization/angiography suite.