Madison station welcomes new evening anchor

A Madison TV station is welcoming a new evening anchor.

George Smith was named evening news anchor at WKOW-TV. He will join Amber Noggle on the news desk weeknights at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Smith has been a TV anchor and reporter for more than two decades. He anchored evening newscasts at WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio, and spent a decade as a correspondent for ESPN, appearing on Sports Center and Outside the Lines. Before coming to Madison, George was working at WFLD in Chicago. He will start his on-air duties in Madison in mid-to-late April.

Smith attended Oberlin College and earned his master’s degree at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. He’s currently a member of the Oberlin College Heisman Club, which supports the college’s athletic department. Smith is also a member of the Oberlin College President’s Advisory Council and is part of the college’s mentoring program.

“We’re thrilled to find someone with such broad experience and talent,” said Tom Allen, Regional Vice President for Quincy Media, Inc., and General Manager of WKOW. “George is excited to move back to Wisconsin. He will be an excellent addition to our news team, our television station and our community.”

George and his wife Beth have two children. “I’m very excited to join the talented WKOW team and to be moving back to Madison” said Smith. “My wife and I met in Madison. She did her residency at UW, and is a pediatrician. We lived there from 2006-2010 and have talked about moving back ever since. We are thrilled to be coming back, and look forward to raising our children in such a vibrant community.”