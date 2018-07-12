Madison station to broadcast gubernatorial primary candidate forum

WORT 89.9 FM, Isthmus, The Progressive magazine, and the Madison Public Library are sponsoring a candidate forum for all Democratic candidates for the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary.

The debate will be held Aug. 8 on the third floor of Madison Central Library. A candidate meet and greet begins at 6:30 and the broadcast runs from 7-8:30 p.m.

All eight candidates are expected to attend.

The forum will be emceed by Dylan Brogan of Isthmus, with questions posed by Isthmus Editor Judith Davidoff, The Progressive Managing Editor Bill Lueders, and WORT-FM News Director Molly Stentz.

The forum will also be broadcast live on WORT 89.9 FM. The station will provide a live audio feed available to any station wishing to simulcast. For more information, contact Molly Stentz at 608-321-9586.

Voters can also watch the event online here.

The event is free and open to the public.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 14.