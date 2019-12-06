Madison station provides grant to dental care nonprofit

Madison radio station 106.7 The Resistance (WRIS) is providing a $15,000 community awareness grant to a nonprofit that provides access to quality dental care to Medicaid, BadgerCare, and uninsured populations in south central Wisconsin.

The Mid-West Family Community Awareness grant will provide More Smiles Wisconsin with $15,000 in advertising over the 2020 calendar year. Nonprofit applicants were considered based on multiple factors including the organization’s history of community service, connection to the community, mission within the community, demonstration of need, population served, and geographic region served.

The Resistance aims to help More Smiles Wisconsin in its goal of increasing funding and awareness so it can grow the number of patients its serves.