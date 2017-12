Entercom has promoted Jesse Garon to be Assistant Program Director and Music Director at classic hits station WOLX-FM in Madison.

“WOLX has been one of my favorite radio stations for years and I’m happy to now play such an important role,” Garon said. “With the recent acquisition of CBS Radio this is a very exciting time to be a part of the Entercom Family.”

Garon has been with Entercom since August 2015.