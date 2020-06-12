Madison station named Station of the Year by Christian Music Broadcasters

Madison Christian radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC) has been named 2020 Christian Music Broadcasters Station of the Year in the medium market category.

The award recognizes stations demonstrating a commitment to excellence and dedication to serving their communities. Three nominees in small, medium, and large market categories are selected by judges within the Christian music format. Radio professionals primarily outside of the CMB industry then select one station in each category to receive the Station of the Year award.

“I could not be prouder of the dedicated and passionate individuals here at Life 102.5 who work diligently every day to make a positive difference in Madison and southern Wisconsin,” said station manager Steve Young. “It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers for your efforts and I believe it is a recognition that is well deserved by each and every person on our team.”

Life 102.5 won the same award in 2016.