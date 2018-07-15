Madison station celebrates news website’s 20th year

Courtesy WBA Newsroom
WISC-TV in Madison is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its news website.
Channel3000.com went online July 13, 1998 after its digital project called “In Touch,” which was Madison’s first television website.
The station partnered with Internet Broadcasting Systems to launch Channel 3000. IBS is now a part of Nexstar-owned Lakana…. – MORE –
