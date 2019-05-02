Madison station adds Justice Network, Court TV

WKOW-TV is adding Justice Network and Court TV to its offerings. Justice Network was added Wednesday and Court TV will be added May 8.

Justice Network (27.5) – Justice Network is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with gripping crime and investigation programming while making communities safer. Justice Network provides a first-of-its-kind public service initiative that helps catch fugitives, find missing children and provide safety tips for its viewers. Proud to be the only multicast network with non-stop crime programming and a public service commitment, Justice Network recognizes crime affects everyone.

Court TV (27.4) – For nearly two decades, Court TV brought high-profile courtroom dramas into American living rooms. Continuing that legacy, Katz Networks is rebooting one of the most iconic brands in television history. The new Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.

Justice Network will be available free over-the-air on 27.5 and Court TV on 27.4. To pick up the stations, viewers will need to re-scan their TVs and/or digital boxes on or after May 1.