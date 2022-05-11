Madison radio station collects 400 pounds of fruit cups

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC) encouraged listeners to stand in the gap and help the most vulnerable children in Dane County. They partnered with The River Food Pantry to provide snack cups at the MercyMe concert on May 1.

For the week leading up to the concert at the Alliant Energy Center, Life 102.5 and The River Food Pantry had donation barrels at two Madison-area Metcalfe’s Market locations along with donation barrels at the concert venue. They collected more than 400 pounds of snack cups ranging from fruit cups and applesauce cups to pudding cups.

The snack cups collected will go to benefit children from low-income households through The River Food Pantry’s Munch Program.