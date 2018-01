WISC-TV’s Executive Director of News and Operations has been promoted to Vice President of News for Morgan Murphy Media.

Colin Benedict will work with news directors in the company’s six markets to develop strategies to grow ratings and digital platforms. He has been with the company for more than 19 years and has been news director at WISC-TV for nearly 10 years.

He will continue to serve as Executive Director of News and Operations for WISC-TV.