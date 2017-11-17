Madison area journalists raise money during holiday party

The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, in conjunction with the Capitol press corps, will hold its annual holiday party and raffle Dec. 14 from 6-9 pm.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Daily Cardinal and the Badger Herald, the two student newspapers at UW-Madison.

All area journalists and journalism supporters are encouraged to attend the free event, held at the Argus Bar, 123 E. Main St. in Madison. Please bring a dish to pass.

Raffle prizes pledged so far include:

* One-year subscription to Wispolitics.com, courtesy Wispolitics.com

* One night stay, Circle M Market Farm, Blanchardville, courtesy Circle M

* Two tickets, American Players Theatre, plus Book of Lore

* Ron Dayne autographed UW football, courtesy CNN’s Manu Raju

* Phil Hands autographed cartoons

* Books by Anthony Shadid, Jeff Greenfield, & Ken Vogel

* Gift certificates for Food Fight, the Great Dane, Walker House, and more

* Madison Magazine subscription

* Wisconsin Public Television gift package

* Five bags, Just Coffee Peace on Earth holiday blend

* Wine package, Learfield Radio

* Curated beer selection by Chris Drosner, aka Beer Baron

* SPJ Madison gift package

* Badger Herald gift package

Please consider donating a raffle prize. Contact Mark Pitsch, SPJ president, at mpitsch (at) madison.com for details on donating.

The annual holiday party and raffle continues the tradition of SPJ Madison and local journalists raising money to advance journalism. In the past, the raffle has generated donations to the Tom Mulhern Scholarship for Sports Journalism at UW-Madison, Simpson Street Free Press and the Elliott Maraniss and David Maraniss Scholarship at UW-Madison.