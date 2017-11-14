Longtime WPT host dies after long battle with cancer

Nancy Zieman, the longtime host of Wisconsin Public Television’s Sewing With Nanc,y has died after a long battle with cancer.

Zieman died Tuesday at her home in Beaver Dam.

“An educator, author, pattern maker, television producer, entrepreneur and innovator, Zieman inspired millions of sewing and quilting enthusiasts throughout her career,” a release from WPT said. “A careful, kind and generous presence, Zieman presented each of her programs in an engaging how-to format that empowered people of all skill levels to explore their own talents.”

Sewing with Nancy was the longest-running sewing series on television. It went on the air in 1982. It continues to air on public television stations across the country.

In 2005, Zieman helped develop Quilt Expo with WPT in Madison.

“The event is a vibrant example of Zieman’s inspiration, now drawing more than 20,000 people from across the United States to celebrate the art and craft of quilting,” the release said.

Zieman is survived by her husband, Richard, their two sons, Ted and Tom, and her beloved grandchildren.

“Nancy was an entrepreneur, a talented television host, a dear friend to so many people at Wisconsin Public Television, and a true Wisconsin treasure,” WPT’s Director of Television Jon Miskowski said. “During the time that she produced her series Sewing With Nancy with WPT, she made hundreds of hours of programs sharing her love of sewing and quilting – work that reflects the essence of Nancy’s legacy in passing the love of sewing, a passion she held very dear, on to the next generation.”

A private funeral service will be held. Fans and friends hoping to share their memories of Nancy’s life and inspiration are welcome to leave comments at NancyZieman.com/blog.