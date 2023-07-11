Long legislative effort comes to successful conclusion

For many years your WBA, as part of a coalition of other business groups in Wisconsin, has been calling for the repeal of the personal property tax. The long effort has finally ended in success. On June 20, Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation repealing the tax. Funds were placed in the state budget to fund the repeal.

Under the bill, beginning with the property tax assessments as of Jan. 1, 2024, no items of personal property will be subject to the property tax.

Many of you were part of the multiple year effort to keep this issue in front of your local state lawmakers and the repeal doesn’t happen without your involvement and relationships with your local lawmakers.

If you’re not currently part of your WBA’s legislative calls, please consider joining us. The next State Legislative Day will be on Jan. 24. If you want to get involved but want to learn more first, you can still join us and we’ll show you the ropes.

WBA joins mentorship program for women in radio

Your WBA is partnering with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Inc. (MIW) to launch a mentorship program aimed at advancing female leadership in radio broadcasting.

The partnership was announced at the WBA Summer Conference and there was immediately a lot of interest from applicants. The mentee will be selected in the coming weeks.

We’re thrilled to offer this excellent opportunity to our members.

Wisconsin is the second state to partner with MIW, which is hoping to expand to all 50 states. Minnesota launched the first partnership last year.

Learn more here.

Excellent WBA Summer Conference

It was wonderful to see so many of you at the WBA Summer Conference at the Osthoff Resort on June 14-15! It was a fabulous event with great speakers and conversations with our members and friends of broadcasters. Thank you to all who were there and as an extra special thank you to our speakers and sponsors.

Thank you Joan!

And last but certainly not least, a great friend of your WBA, Joan Gillman, is retiring from her role running the Walker Broadcast Management Institute. We can’t thank her enough for her many years of patient dedication to the success of the Institute. She’s been there from the beginning. She truly likes us, and we like her too. Happy retirement Joan! You’ve earned it and you’ll always be a part of your WBA!

Joan Gillman

I hope you all enjoy the rest of your summer. Be well, be safe, and keep up the excellent work serving your local communities.

Michelle Vetterkind, CAE

WBA President and CEO